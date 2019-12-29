Short Interest in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Decreases By 8.1%

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 617,600 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the November 28th total of 671,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROG. ValuEngine lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the third quarter valued at about $46,386,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth about $38,834,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth about $18,284,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 803.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 77,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 42.8% during the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,716,000 after acquiring an additional 75,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

ROG traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $125.35. The company had a trading volume of 85,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.53. Rogers has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 2.11.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rogers will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

