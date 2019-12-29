Short Interest in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Drops By 6.0%

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:ROP opened at $357.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $257.89 and a 1-year high of $385.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,241,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.55.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

