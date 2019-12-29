Short Interest in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Grows By 9.2%

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 862,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,649,000 after buying an additional 36,612 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

RY opened at $79.07 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.75 and a 12-month high of $82.58. The stock has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

