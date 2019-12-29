Short Interest in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expands By 8.6%

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ SAFM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,501. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.72. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $97.57 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 441.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAFM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.91.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

