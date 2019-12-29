Short Interest in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Expands By 8.5%

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.27. The company had a trading volume of 189,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.60. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $60.88 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 53.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 65.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

