Short Interest in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Drops By 6.4%

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 6,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 863,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,908,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 52.2% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,580,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2,121.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,470 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 77.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,437,000 after purchasing an additional 627,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 130.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 566,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of SCI opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $769.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

