Short Interest in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Rises By 7.2%

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sientra by 282.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Sientra in the second quarter worth $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sientra in the second quarter worth $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sientra in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sientra in the third quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sientra alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.06.

NASDAQ:SIEN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,201. Sientra has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $15.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 143.76% and a negative return on equity of 122.95%. Sientra’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sientra will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.