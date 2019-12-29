Short Interest in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Decreases By 8.5%

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 5,620,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,653,000 after purchasing an additional 430,874 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth $252,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. 723,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,023. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.07. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.47%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

SBGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

