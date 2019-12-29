Short Interest in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Rises By 8.0%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 593,600 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 549,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SkyWest stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.88. 157,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,538. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 95.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in SkyWest in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SkyWest in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in SkyWest in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKYW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.