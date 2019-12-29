Short Interest in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Increases By 10.7%

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 28th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

NYSE SNX opened at $128.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.10 and a 200-day moving average of $105.32.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $318,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,434.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $246,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,135.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,427 shares of company stock worth $3,454,626. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SYNNEX by 20.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 742,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,055,000 after purchasing an additional 126,922 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,012 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SYNNEX by 599.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after purchasing an additional 315,172 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 348,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,340,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.