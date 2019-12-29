Short Interest in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expands By 7.9%

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,820,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the November 28th total of 10,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.23.

In related news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,076,678.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,743 shares of company stock worth $17,979,481. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.6% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 8.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 0.4% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,436. SYSCO has a 52 week low of $60.98 and a 52 week high of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.46.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SYSCO will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

