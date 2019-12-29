Short Interest in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Decreases By 6.9%

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,440,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 15,510,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Targa Resources by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,469,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,729,000 after purchasing an additional 79,151 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. 1,256,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $48.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

