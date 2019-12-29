Short Interest in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Rises By 10.3%

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 28th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $136.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $115.06 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.69%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

