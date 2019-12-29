Short Interest in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Increases By 8.0%

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 10,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $314,725.95. Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 110,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $4,422,294.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 711,733 shares of company stock worth $28,130,633 in the last 90 days. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tricida by 2.1% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 11,114,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,569,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tricida by 69.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,901,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tricida by 23.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,984,000 after acquiring an additional 447,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tricida by 49.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,639,000 after acquiring an additional 740,141 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Tricida by 6.8% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,077,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,139,000 after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCDA stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. 147,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,846. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tricida has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $44.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). As a group, analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

