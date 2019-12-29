Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Drops By 6.8%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised United Security Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

In other United Security Bancshares news, COO David L. Eytcheson purchased 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $44,418.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 107.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,130. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.