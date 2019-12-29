Short Interest in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Grows By 7.9%

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 28th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 197,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $333,282.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at $463,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,548 shares of company stock worth $1,109,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VICR traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.61. 193,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,439. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 0.74. Vicor has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $49.27.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 7.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vicor will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vicor from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

