Short Interest in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Expands By 9.6%

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 275,700 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 251,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSBF shares. ValuEngine raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,960,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 67,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,489 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $19.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $519.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.