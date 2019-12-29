Short Interest in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Rises By 7.0%

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $43.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $183.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.75 million. Equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $264,374.88. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.