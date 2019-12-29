Short Interest in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Increases By 9.5%

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,860,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 28th total of 15,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days. Approximately 42.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:YETI opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. Yeti has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $38.11.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. Yeti had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 152.95%. Yeti’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $38.00 target price on shares of Yeti and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Yeti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 820,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $23,788,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $392,280.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,417,983 shares of company stock valued at $70,107,787. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $906,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

