SHPING (SHPING) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $12,610.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. In the last week, SHPING has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SHPING Profile

SHPING’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,460,575 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SHPING

SHPING can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

