SIBCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $802.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $618,252.00 and $802.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,471.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.01799546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.89 or 0.02874854 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00586261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00628765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00062136 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00395171 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,093,811 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Livecoin, Upbit, C-CEX, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

