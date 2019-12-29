Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 243,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,377. The company has a market cap of $345.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $174.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

