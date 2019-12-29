Signals Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (SGN)

Signals Network (CURRENCY:SGN) traded down 24.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Signals Network has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One Signals Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Signals Network has a market capitalization of $70,630.00 and $8.00 worth of Signals Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Signals Network Token Profile

Signals Network was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Signals Network’s total supply is 185,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,138,749 tokens. Signals Network’s official Twitter account is @signals_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Signals Network is blog.signals.network. The official website for Signals Network is signals.network. The Reddit community for Signals Network is /r/SignalsNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Signals Network Token Trading

Signals Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signals Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signals Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signals Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

