Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,090,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 18,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 33.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SIG opened at $20.99 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIG. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

