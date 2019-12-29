Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €26.03 ($30.27).

LIGHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a €24.75 ($28.78) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Signify has a 12 month low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 12 month high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Signify Company Profile

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

