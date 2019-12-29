Silverway Hits 24 Hour Volume of $627,996.00 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00005917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. Silverway has a market capitalization of $44.23 million and $627,996.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Silverway has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Silverway alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,471.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.89 or 0.02874854 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001763 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00530084 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Silverway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silverway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.