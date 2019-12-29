Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Short Interest Update

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the November 28th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $26.82 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $233.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $25,385.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $239,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 385,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,184.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 8.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after buying an additional 47,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,983,000 after buying an additional 423,940 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFNC. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens cut Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.