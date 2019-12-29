Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) announced a dividend on Monday, October 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Simpson Manufacturing has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Simpson Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

SSD stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.48. The company had a trading volume of 188,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,898. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $85.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.64.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.35 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSD shares. ValuEngine cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

