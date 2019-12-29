SingularDTV 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $203,108.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Braziliex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Liqui. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $203,108.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00191133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.01351867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123624 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Binance, Liqui, OKEx, ChaoEX, Livecoin and Braziliex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

