SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report sales of $125.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.00 million and the highest is $127.93 million. SJW Group reported sales of $98.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $420.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.00 million to $422.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $534.65 million, with estimates ranging from $531.29 million to $538.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.00 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJW. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 price target on SJW Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

NYSE SJW opened at $71.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.35. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of -0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.81%.

In other SJW Group news, Director Valer Robert A. Van purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.21 per share, with a total value of $504,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $71,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,227,000 after purchasing an additional 92,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,683,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

