SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Down 8.1% in December

SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 751,500 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the November 28th total of 817,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SKM traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. 229,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,767. SK Telecom has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SK Telecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 17,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 662,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.