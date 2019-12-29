Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.66. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $7.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $122.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $122.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average of $86.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $3,533,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,970,389.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,253 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $202,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,134 shares of company stock worth $26,034,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

