SmartCash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16,677.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. SmartCash has a market cap of $2.60 million and $16,677.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Braziliex. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,375.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.01754811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.19 or 0.02809075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00581639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00635712 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00061159 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024094 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00387935 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Braziliex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

