SmartCash Achieves Market Cap of $2.70 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinBene. SmartCash has a market cap of $2.70 million and $15,605.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,378.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.01816036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.14 or 0.02873325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00590267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00629983 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00062482 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024170 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00393467 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

