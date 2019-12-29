Smartshare (SSP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $198,529.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $7.50, $5.60 and $13.77. Smartshare has a total market cap of $953,389.00 and approximately $198,529.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00189078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01331722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00124755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

Smartshare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $7.50, $5.60, $10.39, $33.94, $24.43, $13.77, $51.55, $50.98, $20.33, $32.15 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.