Snovian.Space Price Tops $0.0029 (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 126.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Snovian.Space token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded up 272.2% against the dollar. Snovian.Space has a total market cap of $817,877.00 and $546.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00038428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.14 or 0.06092342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036380 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001168 BTC.

About Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space (SNOV) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 390,126,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,739,023 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio. The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico.

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

