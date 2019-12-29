Snovian.Space (SNOV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $218.00

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Snovian.Space token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded up 111% against the U.S. dollar. Snovian.Space has a market cap of $463,771.00 and $218.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.14 or 0.05960053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029903 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035617 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Snovian.Space Token Profile

Snovian.Space (SNOV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 390,126,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,802,519 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio.

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

