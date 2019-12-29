SnowGem (XSG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $233,402.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $233,402.00 and approximately $39,149.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,395.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.01822440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.37 or 0.02872661 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00587836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00628563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00062641 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00393012 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 20,975,580 coins and its circulating supply is 20,898,488 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

