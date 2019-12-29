SnowGem (XSG) Price Down 1.2% This Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $233,127.00 and $36,954.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,422.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.94 or 0.01776490 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.76 or 0.02878184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00583546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011065 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00626693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00062947 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00391788 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 20,960,180 coins and its circulating supply is 20,883,088 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

