SocialCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33.00 (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded 54.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SocialCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SocialCoin has a market cap of $2,359.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SocialCoin Coin Profile

SocialCoin (CRYPTO:SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk. SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network.

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

