SolarCoin (SLR) Hits Market Cap of $844,897.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. SolarCoin has a market cap of $844,897.00 and approximately $190.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Bittrex. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00586261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011019 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009692 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,889,867 coins and its circulating supply is 56,031,221 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

