Solaris 24 Hour Volume Reaches $381.00 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Solaris coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003547 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, OOOBTC, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. Solaris has a total market cap of $463,785.00 and $381.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solaris has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000280 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,758,776 coins. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin.

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

