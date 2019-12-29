Soma Price Reaches $0.0172 on Exchanges (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. Soma has a total market capitalization of $167,589.00 and approximately $67,817.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and Cryptopia. In the last week, Soma has traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Soma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057577 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00084318 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000972 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00069422 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,499.89 or 1.00170853 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Soma Token Profile

Soma (CRYPTO:SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official website is soma.co. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Soma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.