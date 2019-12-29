SONM Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $178,020.00 (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One SONM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Kucoin and Liqui. SONM has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $178,020.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SONM has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SONM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00191133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.01351867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123624 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SONM Token Profile

SONM’s genesis date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The official website for SONM is sonm.io. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Tidex, Liqui, Kucoin, HitBTC, YoBit, Binance and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.