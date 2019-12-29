SONO (SONO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1,707.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, SONO has traded up 46.8% against the US dollar. One SONO coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SONO has a total market capitalization of $1,707.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00058617 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053121 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00599586 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00225349 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00084749 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001814 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official website is projectsono.io. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

