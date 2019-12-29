South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other South State news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $509,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get South State alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in South State by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in South State by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 26,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

South State stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. South State has a 12-month low of $57.74 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $164.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.79 million. South State had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that South State will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 target price on shares of South State and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.