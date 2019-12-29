Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Short Interest Update

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Itau Unibanco cut shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $43.38.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 20.68%. Analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 12,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $473,114.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 46.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 148,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

