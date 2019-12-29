SpaceChain (SPC) Market Cap Achieves $1.39 Million

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, SpaceChain has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $239,777.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Coinnest, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Coinnest, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

