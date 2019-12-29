SparksPay 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $3,693.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000121 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

