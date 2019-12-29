SparksPay Price Reaches $0.0007 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $3,659.00 and $7.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000119 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

